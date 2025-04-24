Congress dharna at Rajasthan Police HQ against ‘atrocities’ on its leaders

Congress staged a dharna at the Rajasthan Police headquarters here on Thursday in protest against “inhuman atrocities” on NSUI’s Sikar district president Om Prakash and its state secretary Ram Niwas Kookna of Bikaner.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders led by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and state president Govind Singh Dotasara proceeded to the police headquarters to take up the issue of the harassment of two youth leaders with Director General of Police (DGP) UR Sahu.

Om Prakash was arrested by the police for showing black flag to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma during the latter’s visit to Sikar last week.

He has been subjected to “inhuman” physical torture in the police custody, the Opposition party’s state president Dotasara said.

He said Kookna was also harassed in Bikaner for agitation against the state government’s policies. “We have briefed DGP Sahu about the issue and urged to intervene in delivering justice to the party leaders,” he added

He further said, “Treating innocent citizens like criminals by the police can not be acceptable.”

The delegation that included many party MLAs submitted a memorandum to the DGP.

Not content with the DGP’s response, the party leaders also staged a dharna in front of his Chamber.