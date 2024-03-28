Congress denies ticket to Supriya Shrinate form Maharajganj amid Kangana remarks row

Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate has been denied ticket from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh in the backdrop of her controversial remarks against Bollywood actress and BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut.

The Congress has instead fielded Virendra Chaudhary from the seat. Ki Shrinate had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections form Maharajganj.

The firebrand leader triggerred a massive outrage after the controversial post from her Instagram account on Ranaut. In the now-deleted post, Shrinate purportedly shared a photo of Kangana Ranaut with a caption that read: “What is the Mandi bhav today?”

However, the Congress leader later clarified that the derogatory remarks were posted by someone from her team and that she deleted the post as soon as she found out about it.

“As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened,” she said.

Taking strong exception of her remarks, Ranaut said, “We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers’ challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity.”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Shrinate, asking her to furnish her response by 5 pm on Friday. The poll body said her remarks were prima facie violative of the Model Code of Conduct.