Congress demands Shah’s resignation over his remarks on Dr Ambedkar, plans nationwide protests

Congress has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of insulting Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar during a debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption in the Upper House on Tuesday.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that Shah’s remarks reflect the frustration brewing within the party after failing to achieve their “Abki Baar 400 Paar” target in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A video circulating on social media shows Shah taking a dig at opposition leaders for frequently invoking Dr BR Ambedkar’s name.

Shah remarked, “Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar… Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar repeatedly. If they had taken God’s name this many times, they would have secured heaven for seven lifetimes).”

At a press conference held at the Congress headquarters, Khera announced plans for nationwide protests starting Sunday, condemning Shah’s remarks.

On December 22 and 23, Congress leaders and party workers will hold press conferences in 150 cities, demanding an apology and Shah’s resignation. Khera called Shah the “second most powerful man in the country” and emphasized the seriousness of his comments.

On December 24, Congress will organize a ‘Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March’ across all districts, led by Members of Parliament, Central Working Committee members, and party workers.

The marches will culminate in the garlanding of Dr Ambedkar’s statues and the submission of a memorandum addressed to the President of India through District Collectors.

Khera accused both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately disrespecting the Constitution and its architect. “Their remarks were not accidental. The BJP wants to change the Constitution of our country and insult the man who created it,” he said.

Khera also addressed the upcoming centenary celebration of the historic 1924 Congress session led by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi. He noted that the session would focus on setting the party’s short-term and medium-term goals.