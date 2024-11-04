Congress’ Delhi Nyay Yatra will expose failures of AAP and BJP: Yadav

Ahead of the much-anticipated ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said it would expose the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government which is enjoying power for almost a decade in the capital city.

The Yatra, which is scheduled to start from Rajghat on November 8, will cover all 70 assembly segments before concluding on December 4.

Approximately 300 party workers will interact with the city’s residents and get feedback from them on the performance of the AAP government and the BJP-led government at the Centre and their role in tackling their problems.

Advertisement

A meeting on the preparations for the Yatra was held at party headquarters here and was attended by party workers, former MPs and MLAs, councilors and ex-councillors, district and block presidents, office-bearers and social media volunteers.

During the meeting, Yadav accused both the AAP and the BJP of conspiring to stall the development of the city due to which people had to suffer extreme agony while the leaders from both parties indulged in publicity stunts rather than solving their problems.

He claimed that the city witnessed the golden period of development during the 15-year Congress rule when the metro projects saw the light of day, new flyovers came up, underpasses were constructed, pollution control measures were strictly implemented, and education in government-run schools was transformed rendering it on par with that of public schools, among other works. Kejriwal, on the other hand, in collusion with the BJP, destroyed the capital with corruption-ridden misrule, as he only made hollow assurances without fulfilling any of the electoral promises he had made to the public.