Congress, BJP workers clash in Indore’s Rau assembly constituency

Ahead of voting for the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, a clash broke out between workers of the Congress and the BJP in Indore’s Rau assembly constituency on Thursday night, said police.

The scuffle was between supporters of Congress candidate Jitu Patwari and BJP candidate Madhu Verma on Thursday night. The police had to use force to disperse the crowd.

“On November 16, a clash broke out between the two groups. A report was filed at the police station in this regard. A person named Rohit Patwari has suffered injuries to his head and another person, Pushpendra Chauhan, has also suffered injuries,” said Additional DCP, Zone 4, Abhinay Vishwakarma.

“There was an allegation that one group distributed liquor and blankets to the voters, and the dispute erupted over it. We will look into it and take the necessary action,” the police officer added.

The police said that after the dispute, both parties came to the police station, where again there was a scuffle between them, and the police had to use force to disperse the crowd.