Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 1000 KM journey

Today is the 38th day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. This journey, which started from Kanyakumari, has covered a distance of one thousand kilometres.

Taking to a microblogging site, Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah added, ” Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed 1,000 km walk in the state today. Lakhs of people come from all corners of the country, walk with us and successfully lead the Padayatra beyond expectations. Thanks to people for their trust and commitment towards Congress.”