Congress and its allies have set their sights on your hard-earned money and property: PM

Stressing that parties like Congress-SP always practised appeasement politics and never did anything for the political-social-economic uplift of Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Monday that Congress and INDI Alliance have set their eyes on the earnings and properties of the people of the country.

“Today, I must warn the people of Aligarh and the nation about the dangerous intentions of the Congress and INDI Alliance. The Congress and its allies have set their sights on your hard-earned money and property. The Congress leader has openly declared that if they come to power, they will investigate everyone’s earnings and property, even down to how much gold women possess, how many FDs employees have, and how much land farmers own. They plan to confiscate property and money as they see fit, based on a survey they conduct,” the PM said.

He said that this is Maoist and communist thinking, and by doing this, they have already ruined many countries.

”This is akin to communist ideology, which has ruined many countries. Now, they want to implement this policy in India. They want to seize your hard-earned money and property. These family-oriented politicians have amassed vast fortunes by looting the people. They have never shared their wealth with the poor. Now, they have their eyes on the wealth of the people,” the PM further alleged.

Addressing an election meeting in support of BJP candidates of Aligarh and Hathras Lok Sabha seats here on Monday, he said the Congress has been involved in scams in every army purchase since the country’s independence.

“Because of the BJP, now our UP is going to become a big hub of India-self-reliant army. I want to open the eyes of those who keep identifying Yogi ji only with bulldozers. The amount of industrial development that has not taken place in UP after independence, has happened during the period of Yogi ji alone,” he claimed, praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi said, ”Last time when I came to Aligarh, I had requested you all to lock the factory of nepotism, corruption and appeasement of SP and Congress. You had put such strong locks that both the princes (Rahul and Akhilesh Yadav) have not found the key till date.You also have the key to a good future and developed India.”

Now the time has come to free the country completely from poverty, corruption, and dynastic politics, he said, adding that ”For this it is necessary – that we have a Modi government once again.”

Talking about the woes of Muslim women, he said the lives of many daughters who were victims of triple talaq were ruined but now the Modi government has secured their lives by making a law against triple talaq.

“Today, not only has India’s Haj quota increased but visa rules have also been made easier. The government has also given permission to women to go for Hajj without Mahram. Nowadays, I say that what we have done in the last 10 years is just a trailer, we still have a lot of work to do. When I talk so much, SP and Congress people do not understand anything,” he said.

He said that parties like the Congress and the SP always indulged in appeasement politics and never did anything for the political, social and economic uplift of Muslims.

“When I discuss the plight of Pasmanda Muslims, their hair stands on end. The people at the top took the cream and the Pasmanda Muslims were forced to live in their conditions,” he pointed out.

The PM said these INDI alliance members were so immersed in despair that they do not have the courage to look towards the future. ”They say why does Modi talk about developed India, they say why does Modi talk about making India the third largest economic power? These people do nothing except having greed for their family and power and deceiving the public,” he added.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Adityanath also addressed the meeting.