YSRCP approaches HC for probe over allegations of animal fat in Tirupati Laddu

YSRCP has approached Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a probe into the allegations made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that under the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ‘animal fat’ was used in the adulterated ghee used as an ingredient for making famed Tirupati laddus.

The claim by Naidu at a meeting of NDA to mark 100 days of his government created a huge controversy since the laddus are offered to Lord Venkateshwar at Tirupati and consumed by millions as prasadam.

After the denial by former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairmen, YV Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who accused Naidu of tarnishing the sanctity of Tirupati for political reasons, the YSRCP today approached the High Court for a court-monitored probe.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the party, “Lawyers on behalf of the YSR Congress party mentioned before the High Court bench on the allegations made by Chief Minister Chandrababu on Tirumala laddu. The lawyer asked either for a probe by a sitting judge or the High Court should set up a committee to inquire into the Chief Minister’s comments that animal fat was mixed in the prasad.” The bench suggested that a PIL should be filed. The bench said it will hear the argument on Wednesday.

Yesterday TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy had cited a lab report by Gujarat based Centre for analysis and learning in livestock and food (CALF) under National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) which mentioned that fish oil, beef tallow and lard may have been used for adulteration. The lab report was dated 16 July and it had received the sample on 9 July, almost a month after the new government came to power. The lab report was not confirmed by either TTD or the state government. However, there have been demands for a probe from almost all political parties.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP continued to attack the TDP government led by Chief Minister Naidu for failing to fulfil his poll promises “Super six,” even after completing 100 days in office.