The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who is already serving a life term in a rape case.

The bench, comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Faiz Alam, gave its judgement, reserved on September 10 last, on Friday.

Prajapati, who was the mining minister in the previous Akhihesh Yadav government, had filed an appeal in the high court after being sentenced to life imprisonment by the sessions court in the case.

An application for his release on bail was also filed by him.