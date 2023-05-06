Congress alleges plot to kill Kharge, his family

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of hatching a ”sinister and ugly” plot to assassinate Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family, saying this was the lowest the political discourse in the country could stoop to.

At a media briefing, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, ”Intimidated by the all-round blessings of Kannadigas being showered on the party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing Assembly elections, BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Kharge and his family members.”

This, he said, was clear from a audio recording of BJP’s candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bommai.

“We will take the matter seriously. We will inquire into the whole thing and the law will take its action,” said Karnataka CM when asked for his reaction to the BJP allegation.

The Congress leader sought immediate action against the BJP candidate and said the voters would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the elections on 10 May.