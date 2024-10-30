Congress’ actions shows disregard for principles of democracy: BJP

Hitting out at the Congress after the Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected the grand old party’s allegation about irregularities in recently concluded Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday said the manner in which the poll panel has responded to the ”baseless and unsubstantiated” allegations made by the Congress reveals the grand old party’s shameless campaign driven by lust for power.

“It’s unfortunate how the Congress is attempting to undermine and disrespect constitutional institutions,” party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said while addressing a press conference here today. Congress has been completely exposed, revealing their lack of faith in democratic institutions, he charged.

He criticised the Congress for its allegations against the ECI , pointing to its 1,642-page detailed response as evidence of Congress’s “vengeful pride” and “suspiciously covert” motives. The BJP MP questioned Congress’s selective criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), observing that they functioned without issue in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi, but allegedly failed in Rajasthan in 2023 and in Haryana.

“The EC’s extensive 1,642-page response to Congress’s baseless and absurd accusations underscores the party’s vengeful pride for power–‘I am right if I win, and if I lose, someone else is responsible.’ This attitude isn’t merely amusing but suspicious. Congress’s attempts to cast aspersions on the dignity of constitutional institutions are not just ridiculous; they are slyly subversive,” the BJP MP said.

Trivedi alleged that the Congress is willing to go to any extent to weaken India’s systems. “Its (Congress) actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the principles of democracy,” he said. “Therefore, the party (Congress) owes an apology not just to the Election Commission but to the people of this country for their misguided attempts to undermine the very foundations of our democracy!” the BJP national spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, following rejection of Congress allegations about irregularities in Haryana elections, state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said lies of the grand old party will not sell anymore. He said Congress always takes the support of lies as they never get votes based on work.

“I thank the Election Commission of India for their decision. Congress always takes the support of lies as they never get votes based on work. Their lies will not sell anymore. They only did corruption and scams,” he told reporters in Chandigarh.

Strongly refuting the Congress’ charges of irregularities in the recently concluded Haryana assembly polls, the ECI on Tuesday termed them ‘baseless and devoid of facts’. It formally responded to the Congress’ charges of ‘irregularities’. In a letter to the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Commission said each stage of the electoral process was meticulously conducted under the observation of his party’s candidates or their agents in the democratic processes.

“The Commission categorically rejects all baseless allegations and apprehensions conveyed by INC regarding all aspects of the electoral process in the recently concluded election to the state assembly of Haryana,” the ECI said in its statement.