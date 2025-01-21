Congress accuses Kejriwal of ignoring Dalit priests

Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday alleged that AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal refused to meet a delegation of Buddhist monks and priests from Guru Ravidas and Valmiki temples, exposing what he claimed to be Kejriwal’s anti-Dalit stance.

This statement followed Raj’s demand to include Buddhist monks and priests from Guru Ravidas and Valmiki temples under the Pujari-Granthi scheme announced by the AAP government, which provides an honorarium of Rs 18,000 per month.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Raj said, “I led a delegation of monks and priests to meet the AAP National Convenor at his residence, but instead of greeting them, he called the police, and we were detained at the Mandir Marg police station.”

Advertisement

Raj further claimed that he had requested Kejriwal to include Dalits in the Delhi government’s senior citizen pilgrimage scheme, but the proposal was never accepted.

“Kejriwal only sheds crocodile tears for Dalits to play vote-bank politics but is not genuinely concerned about their plight. During the COVID-19 pandemic, 57 Dalit sanitation workers died while on duty, protecting the lives of Delhiites. However, they have yet to receive the compensation of one crore rupees promised to COVID warriors who died in service,” he alleged.