Cong workers demand Rahul Gandhi as chief at Halla Bol rally

Hundreds of party workers chanted slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi at the ‘Mehngai par Halla bol’ protest rally of the Congress in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

A large number of Congress workers displayed posters demanding that Rahul be made party president.

Earlier also many party leaders have demanded Rahul be made the president, however, Gandhi has declined the position.

After the 2019 poll debacle, Rahul quit in June and since then he has declined to run for the party chief’s post again even as efforts are on to persuade him.

During today’s rally again, a number of workers carrying posters read, “We want Rahul Gandhi as INC President” as the chorus for Gandhi becoming the party’s national chief has been growing.

Congress has deferred its presidential election to next month.

Senior leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Salman Khurshid have said that they will try to convince Rahul Gandhi on the matter.

Ahead of the notification of the election, some Congress leaders have raised the issue of electoral rolls also, saying that they should be made public.

Party leaders such as Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, and Shashi Tharoor have already expressed their opinion on the issue of electoral rolls.

They have urged the party’s Central Election Authority (CEA), headed by senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry, to make the electoral rolls public by making them available on the Congress website.

However, the CEA has said that these rolls would be made available only to the candidates contesting the poll.