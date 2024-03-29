Cong to hold nationwide protest against BJP on Saturday

The Congress on Friday announced to hold a nationwide protest against the BJP-led government on Saturday after the Income Tax department issued a fresh notice to it on dues worth Rs 1,823 crore.

In a circular issued to all the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation K C Venugopal wrote, “As you are well aware, the systematic process to thwart Indian democracy by the BJP proceeds at an alarming rate. Yesterday, we received fresh notice from the IT department to pay Rs 1823.08 crore. Already the IT department has forcibly taken away Rs 135 crore from our bank account.”

“Now in a patently illegal and undemocratic action, the IT department has launched its next premeditated, diabolical campaign against the INC. Eight years of IT returns of the INC have been reopened on baseless, manufactured grounds to levy patently illegal IT demand orders totaling thousands of crores of rupees,” he said.

The senior Congress leader asserted this is nothing but a blatant and naked attack on the very principles of democracy.

“In light of this egregious attack on democracy and the imposition of ‘tax terrorism’ on our party amid the crucial Lok Sabha elections, all PCCs are requested to hold massive public demonstrations at the state and district headquarters in their respective states tomorrow,” Venugopal said.

He also asked to hold demonstrations in all districts by the District Congress Committees.