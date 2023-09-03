Cong to hold ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in all districts across country on Sep 7

The Congress will hold ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in all districts across the country to commemorate the first anniversary of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on September 7, sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, more details of the upcoming ‘Yatra’ are yet to be announced by the Congress.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 kms, 12 states, and two Union Territories and lasted more than 130 days.

In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi had walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Last month, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had said that Rahul Gandhi will embark on a fresh padayatra (foot march) from Gujarat to Meghalaya, and during that period, leaders and workers of the party’s Maharashtra unit will criss-cross the state.

The impact of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was seen during the polls in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh as they recorded a sharp increase in the party’s vote share.