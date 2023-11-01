Cong takes swipe at Centre over price rise, says public ready for change in 2024

The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the Centre over rising prices of essential commodities, saying the public is fed up with the ruling dispensation and ready for change in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to the festivities, Congress general secretary in charge of communications. Jairam Ramesh said in a social media post, “The festivals that bring happiness are also increasing the worries of the people under the Narendra Modi government. Because the prices of every essential thing are skyrocketing.”

Citing the soaring prices of onion, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “Onion prices have increased by more than 90 per cent and are close to a hundred. The price of arhar dal has increased by 40 per cent in a year to Rs 152. This is the last Diwali, when people are facing problems like this due to inflation. The public is fed up with this government and is ready for change in 2024.”

Exuding confidence that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will oust the BJP in the general elections, the parliamentarian said, “The government of INDIA will immediately change the policies that are increasing inflation and benefiting the Prime Minister’s friend and will provide relief to the common people.”

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said “demolishing” the savings of the common people has been the only agenda of the ruling BJP. He also accused the government for imposing backbreaking price rise, plunging the savings of ordinary people, and creating economic disparity.

The grand old party has been critical of the government on inflation and accused that it failed to address the issues concerning the general public.

It may be mentioned that the central government last week said continuous procurement and disposal of onion from the buffer is being undertaken to moderate the prices and ensure remunerative prices to farmers.