Cong takes out Baba Saheb Ambedkar Samman March in Rohtak

Congress took out Baba Saheb Ambedkar Samman March here on Tuesday under the leadership of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Many senior leaders and thousands of workers participated in the march along with MLAs Bharat Bhushan Batra, Shakuntala Khatak, Balram Singh Dangi and former MLA Santkumar.Congressmen took out a march from the party office here to Ambedkar Chowk with Baba Saheb’s picture in their hands and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President to the DC.

Responding to the questions of journalists on this occasion, Hooda said the BJP government and its leaders are constantly insulting the Constitution of the country and the Constitution maker Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. “The country will never tolerate their insult,” he said. Apart from being a citizen of the country, Hooda said he also has a personal and family attachment with the Constitution, as it was a matter of pride for him that along with Baba Saheb Ambedkar, his father, Ranbir Singh Hooda’s signature is also on the constitution.

“Under the leadership of Baba Saheb, Congress leaders made this Constitution and dedicated it to the country. Therefore, Congress will never tolerate any attack on their honour,” he added.

Congress leaders said that the party will raise its voice from Parliament to the streets against the intentions of BJP in the entire country. Congress has decided to take to the streets after BJP’s anti-Constitution and anti-Ambedkar face was exposed in Parliament.

Earlier, the former CM paid tribute to Sunil of Kiloi village who was martyred in an encounter with Naxalites in Imphal, Manipur. The martyr was cremated with military honours in his native village. Hooda paid tribute to the martyr and met the family members and offered his condolences.