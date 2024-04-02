Cong releases 11th list of candidates for LS polls; fields Y S Sharmila from Kadapa

The Congress on Tuesday released the eleventh list of 17 more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) finalized the names of candidates for the eleventh list during meetings chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the party headquarters. Of the 17, eight candidates are for Odisha, five for Andhra Pradesh, three for Bihar and one for West Bengal.

Among the candidates are heavyweights Y S Sharmila Reddy, president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and senior party leader Tariq Anwar.

The Congress has fielded Sharmila from Kadapa LS seat in Andhra Pradesh and Anwar from Bihar’s Katihar parliamentary constituency.

Sanjay Bhoi, who recently rejoined the Congress, would contest from Bargarh LS seat in Odisha, according to the list.

It said the party fielded Munish Tamang as its nominee from Darjeeling parliamentary constituency in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Congress has released the list of 114 candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and 49 for Odisha Assembly polls. Simultaneous assembly and LS elections would be held in both the states.

It may be mentioned that the Congress would release its manifesto for the general election on April 5.

Last month, the Congress’ Manifesto Committee, headed by former Union minister and party stalwart P Chidambaram, had handed over the draft manifesto to Kharge.

The general elections will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.