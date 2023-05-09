Cong promises Rs 1500 pm to counter ‘Laadli Behna’ scheme

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday launched the registration process for the party’s ‘Naari Sammaan Yojana’ for women, promising Rs 1500 per month and domestic gas cylinder for Rs 500 if the Congress is voted to power in the year-end assembly polls in the State.

Nath launched the registration process of the scheme from Parasia in his constituency of Chhindwara district.

The scheme is being seen as the counter to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’, which promises Rs 1000 per month to married women between the age of 23 to 60.

According to the Congress party, the promised ‘Naari Sammaan Yojana’ has a larger age bracket for women and it is not confined to only married women either. It also has an edge over the BJP’s scheme, as the Congress party has pledged to give Rs 1500 to women, which is Rs 500 more than the BJP.

In addition, the Congress has also announced to provide domestic gas cylinder at the rate of Rs 500 to women, if the party forms the government in MP.

Kamal Nath said the ‘Naari Sammaan Yojana’ is being launched, as there is immense inflation in the prices of essential commodities in Madhya Pradesh. He said the scheme would go a long way in empowering women and girls and would prove very helpful for women to tackle the price rise.