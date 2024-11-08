Logo

MP CM to transfer money for Laadli Behna scheme

State government officials informed on Friday that so far 17 installments of monthly financial assistance amount have been transferred to the beneficiary women from June 2023 to October 2024.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | November 8, 2024 5:41 pm

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav would transfer a sum of Rs 1574 crore from Indore tomorrow into the bank accounts of 1.29 crore beneficiary women of the ‘Mukhyamantri Laadli Behna Yojana’, as the payment of Rs 1250 each for the month of November.

Apart from this, a special financial assistance of Rs 250 was also transferred to the beneficiary women in August 2023 and August 2024, they said.

At the time when the scheme was launched, an amount of Rs 1000 per month was paid to the eligible beneficiaries. From October 2023 the monthly financial assistance amount was increased by Rs 250 a month and now Rs 1250 is being paid each month.

Officials informed that a provision of approximately Rs 18984 crore has been made for the scheme in the financial year 2024-25.

