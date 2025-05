Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Thursday transferred Rs 1551.89 crore to the accounts of 1.27 crore beneficiary women, as the 24th installment under the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 1,250 for the month of May.

“The government’s doors are always open for sisters,” the CM affirmed, while addressing a statewide function at Sidhi district.

He also transferred Rs 341 crore to 56.83 lakh social security pension beneficiaries, and Rs 30.83 crore for LPG cylinder refills to over 26 lakh women.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones with Bhoomi-Pujan for various development projects in Sidhi district worth Rs 112 crore.