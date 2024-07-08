Cong MLA corners his own govt on corruption: Sikander

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and State General Secretary Dr Sikandar Kumar, coordinator of Nalagarh assembly by-election, has said the Congress MLA has alleged corruption in the state government.

“Transaction of money are taking place in every department and the national spokesperson of Congress and MLA Kuldeep Rathore has cornered own government,” he charged on Monday.

The construction work of the government hospital built at a cost of Rs 17 crore in subdivision Theog of Shimla district has come under investigation, he said, adding that the Congress MLA conducted a surprise inspection of the hospital.

Other officials including the Executive Engineer of the State Public Works Department were also present at the time of inspection.

“During the inspection, many types of flaws came to light. Dampness was found inside the hospital building and tiles have also started coming off,” he claimed.

The RS MP added that consequent to it Rathore has ordered SDM Theog to investigate this matter and has been asked to submit a full report on this matter within a month.

“Based on the report, the government will take further action in this matter. The Congress MLA has affirmed that there will be no compromise on the quality of construction works. Action will be taken against anyone who indulges in corruption,” said Sikander.

The BJP is repeatedly raising questions about the mining policy, however the government is silent and these kinds of allegations which the Congress MLA has levelled on his own party, he said.

This now confirms the fact that the Chief Minister is the leader of the corruption taking place in Himachal Pradesh, he accused.

When the head indulges in corruption, then the clan will definitely be corrupt, he charged.

Questioning the Chief Minister for the need of changing the mining policy, he sought the Chief Minister’s reply on it.