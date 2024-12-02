Cong leaders protest after being stopped from visiting violence-hit Sambhal

A scuffle broke out between Uttar Pradesh Police and Congress leaders outside the state party office here on Monday as a delegation led by state party unit chief Ajay Rai attempted to leave for violence-hit Sambhal. The delegation was stopped by the police, citing restrictions in the area.

Rai, along with other party leaders, protested outside the Congress office, raising slogans against the government’s decision to block their visit. The leaders demanded the right to meet people affected by the recent violence in Sambhal.

“The DCP and other police officials have said that they will inform us when the restrictions are lifted. There are restrictions in Sambhal till December 10. The day the police will inform us that the restrictions have been lifted, a delegation of the Congress party will visit Sambhal,” he told reporters.

Congress leader and senior politician P L Punia echoed Rai’s sentiments, saying, “We were going there to meet the people and for restoration of peace. Unfortunately, we were stopped. We will certainly go there.”

The police maintained that the restrictions in Sambhal were necessary to prevent any escalation of tension in the violence-hit district.

The state police had also recently stopped a Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation from visiting the violence-hit region after the district magistrate served a notice to Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, refraining him from visiting the district given the law and order situation.

The Opposition’s visits to Sambhal come amid heightened tensions in the area, where the situation remains sensitive following last month’s violence during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid.

During the survey, a mob allegedly pelted stones at the police. Vehicles were torched as the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. According to reports, five people were killed, allegedly in police firing, during the clashes.