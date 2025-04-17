Murshidabad violence: Sukanta leads protest outside Bhabani Bhavan

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, along with senior party leaders, including former TMC MLA and now BJP leader Tapas Roy, led a protest outside the state police headquarters at Bhabani Bhavan on Wednesday evening.

The demonstration was held in solidarity with families allegedly displaced by recent violence in Murshidabad district. Around 11 displaced individuals, including women and children, joined the protest, claiming they had been rendered homeless due to attacks on their residences. The BJP leaders demanded an immediate meeting with the director general of police (DGP), Rajeev Kumar, stating they would not leave without presenting the victims’ plight directly to him. “The situation in Bengal is alarming. Without BSF deployment, it’s impossible for people to live safely in some areas,” Majumdar said. “The chief minister is a woman, yet she has failed to protect other women in the state. We are waiting for the DGP, but the police cannot even say where he is,” he added, accusing the state administration of shielding perpetrators.

Tensions escalated when police blocked the BJP delegation from entering the premises, citing lack of prior permission. Heated arguments broke out between BJP leaders and police officers. Undeterred, the protesters, including the homeless families, sat in front of Bhabani Bhavan demanding justice and government intervention. One displaced woman said tearfully: “We have no homes left. Everything has been burnt down. We won’t leave without speaking to the DGP.” While sources indicated that DGP Rajeev Kumar was not present at the headquarters, BJP leaders remained firm on continuing their sit-in until their demands were met.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy criticised chief minister Mamata Banerjee for not visiting the “riot-hit” regions. “She is delivering speeches but hasn’t filed FIRs against her own MLAs, who incited violence. People have been killed and tortured—this is the state’s responsibility, not Congress’s. Trinamul Congress runs the government, not us,” Roy said. The West Bengal government has already announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and promised to build homes for the displaced. However, BJP leaders claim the ground reality remains grim, with hundreds still homeless and in fear.

The political blame game continues as the state grapples with the aftermath of the violence and the growing unrest among affected citizens.