Cong leader predicts landslide win in MP

Congress spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Shivarj Singh Chouhan has lost his mental balance, sensing defeat in the upcoming assembly polls and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot change the fate of the BJP in the state where the Congress would win more than 145 seats.

Addressing media persons here, Sapra predicted a landslide win for the Congress and said the party would emerge victorious on more than 145 seats out of the 230 in the state assembly polls on November 17.

He accused Chief Minister Chouhan of crossing the limits of political decorum by issuing derogatory statements and personal calumnies against the Gandhi family. Sapra said that Chouhan has lost his mental balance as he can sense a crushing defeat in the assembly polls.

Sapra asserted that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi shed her blood for the country and her son and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi also attained martyrdom fighting terrorism.

The Congress spokesperson charged that those who have not even given a nail of their fingers for the country cannot understand the importance of sacrifice and martyrdom.

Sapra’s statement came a day after Chief Minister Chouhan alleged that “earlier the Gandhi family cheated everyone but Kamal Nath is now cheating the Gandhi family.”

The CM had made these remarks criticizing Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who on Thursday, announced free school education from Classes I to XII along with monthly stipend from Rs 500 to Rs 1500 if her party was voted to power in MP.

Sapra also claimed that PM Modi would not be able to salvage the sinking ship of the BJP in MP. The PM has addressed nine public meetings in the poll-bound state in the past seven months during various functions.

Congress leader Sapra said that the worshippers of Nathuram Godse only pour scorn on Mahatma Gandhi and the Gandhi family. He averred that the country and its people would not forget that Godse was Mahatma Gandhi’s killer.