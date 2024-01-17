Cong launches website, email ID for public suggestions ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Congress on Wednesday launched a website and an email ID in a bid to gather public suggestions to incorporate in its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The website ‘awaazbharatki.in’ and email id- awaazbharatki@inc.in was launched by Congress Manifesto Committee chairman P Chidambaram along with convenor of the panel T S Singh Deo and party’s chairperson of the social media department Supriya Shrinate here.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Chidambaram informed that the current exercise of the panel headed by him is to receive suggestions from the public as the manifesto of the party for the upcoming general elections will be a “people’s manifesto”.

“The present exercise is to receive suggestions from the members of the public. This will be a people’s manifesto. So it’s important to gather as many suggestions from the people as possible in the few weeks. The principal vehicle for collecting suggestions will be public consultations which will be held in every state, members of the committee. They are in the process of fixing the dates and venue and inviting people to those public consultations to make the suggestions,” he said.

The former Union minister said, “Today, we are launching another vehicle to collect suggestions, the first is there will be an email id. We invite people of India to send their suggestions by email. We will collate all the emails that we receive on that email id, divide them into subjects and address the suggestions which will be received and try to incorporate as many as possible in the manifesto.”

“The second is the website which gives people an option to go subject wise and send suggestions. These are two more vehicles along with the public consultations in order to involve the people of India in the making of the manifesto,” he said.

He appealed to the people to give the party suggestions that they would like to be incorporated in the manifesto in order to make it a truly “people’s manifesto’’.

In response to a question, the MP said, “The idea is to hold one consultation in each state. In some states, the consultation will be more than one. But, the goal is to have at least one public consultation. Everybody is welcome. If the INDIA parties wish to attend the consultation, they are most welcome.”

Informing the same, Deo said all presidents of the PCCs will also compile the suggestions at the bloc, district and state level through their medium and share with the committee members.

“We are here to listen to you because listening to the people is what we have been doing and that is what even our poll promises are going to be. This is a way to gather as many suggestions as possible in this digital age,” Shrinate said.