Cong launches ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign

The Congress on Saturday launched the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign over the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar recently and alleged attack on the Constitution by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress’ chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera, said, “On 17th December, Home Minister Amit Shah had made objectionable remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament. We expected that the Home Minister would apologise and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would intervene in this matter. But, PM Modi supported the Home Minister.”

Referring to the recent extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Karnataka’s Belagavi, he said, “This issue was also raised in the Belagavi meeting and it was decided that we will start ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign in the entire country. Under this campaign, we will set up chaupals in every district and tell people that BJP-RSS have been doing the work of insulting Ambedkar and demeaning the Constitution for decades.”

Khera reiterated the demand to” sack Shah from the Cabinet.”

Notably, replying in a debate in the Rajya Sabha marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, Shah in an attack on the Congress on 17th December, said, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven.”

Stating that the country will be run by the Constitution, Khera asserted BJP not only openly does injustice to Dalits and tribals in the country, but also weakens their laws. Attacking the ruling dispensation, he further said, “BJP is against constitutional and democratic institutions. BJP has always insulted Ambedkar. We will not tolerate this.”

Meanwhile, in a post on X, he said the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign will culminate on 26th January with a grand rally in Ambedkar Nagar in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, the birthplace of Ambedkar.

To safeguard his legacy and values, the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra’ will follow—spanning 26th January to 26th January, 2026—connecting villages and towns across the country with a message of unity and social justice, added Khera.