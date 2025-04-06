BJP Kerala chief rejects row over ‘Organiser’ article on property of Christian churches

Dismissing the controversy over an article on the property of Christian churches published recently in the RSS mouthpiece ‘Organiser’, Kerala BJP President Rajiv Chandrasekhar told media persons here that the paper has already withdrawn after finding it wrong.

He said possessing land in the country is not wrong, what is wrong is grabbing it. “Owning land is not a crime, just as vast amounts of land is owned by Railways, Army, plantation owners, etc. However, grabbing land from people as Waqf tried to do is wrong,” he said.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Congress and the Left parties are making the Organiser article controversial to divert attention from the Waqf issue. He asserted that justice will be ensured to the priests who were attacked in Jabalpur.

Earlier, Rajeev Chandrashekhar took to social media platform X to acknowledge that the article published in the RSS mouthpiece claiming the Catholic Church to be the largest non-governmental land owner in India was inaccurate.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s post on the Organiser article on the property of Christian churches, he lashed out at the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha saying, “Owning land is not a crime just as vast amounts of land is owned by Railways, Army, Plantation owners, etc. However, grabbing it from people as Congress leaders in Karnataka do and Waqf tried to do is wrong.”

One thing I recommend to Constitution-waving, India-bashing Rahul Gandhi is that he reads and learns the constitution before he uses it for his Congress politics of lies, BJP Kerala chief said.

Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, wrote on X: “I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn’t take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians. The Constitution is the only shield that protects our people from such attacks and it is our collective duty to defend it.”

Responding to the criticism against Waqf amendment, Chandrashekhar said the amended law seeks to undo the injustice Congress had committed in 2013 when the Waqf law was last amended, because of its “shameless appeasement politics.”

Lashing out Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for backing Rahul Gandhi’s allegation, he said the CM is jumping in a race for appeasement with alliance partner. “It takes a lot of political hubris for a CM, who has wrecked the states economy, put youth at the mercy of drugs and record joblessness and has been caught with a govt invested company shovelling money to his daughters “IT” company, to jump on Rahul’s bandwagon to poison hearts and minds of people of Kerala. But it will not work,” Chandrasekhar wrote on X.

Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that the article about the property owned in the country by the Catholic Church indicates the “true mindset” of the right-wing organisation and the alleged majority communalism of the Sangh Parivar.

The Organiser, in a recent article, said it is not the Waqf Board but the Catholic Church of India which is the largest landholder in the country. Titled ‘Who has more land in India? The Catholic Church vs Waqf Board Debate’, the article published on April 3, said: “For many years, there has been a common belief that the Waqf Board is the second largest landowner in India after the government. However, this claim does not align with the actual data on land ownership in the country. The Catholic Church of India holds the distinction of being the largest non-governmental landowner, possessing vast tracts of land spread across the country.”

The ‘Organiser’ magazine has pulled down the article on comparison of the land owned by Catholic churches and Waqf board, following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.s allegation that after Muslims, the BJP is set to go after Christians.