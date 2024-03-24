Cong Govt in Himachal Pradesh is anti-people: BJP

Lambasting the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, BJP MLA Reena Kashyap on Sunday said the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is anti-people and is opposed to the development and welfare of the state.

She accused the government of cheating and misleading the public.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the lone woman MLA of the Himachal State Assembly Reena Kashyap said that the 15 months of the Congress government has been disappointing.

“The state government has decided to take a loan for the second time in the month of March and Rs 672 crore is being raised as the last instalment of the loan. Including this amount, the government has taken a loan of about Rs 8072 crore in this financial year. Earlier this month, a loan of Rs 1100 crore was taken,” she claimed, adding that in the last financial year the government has taken a loan of Rs 14000 crore.

“If any government will be known for mismanagement in Himachal Pradesh, it will only be the Congress party government,” she charged.

The state government has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee on political matters on Saturday, after six disqualified Congress MLAs and three independent MLAs joined the BJP, she said.

This clearly shows that the Congress government is still afraid that one of its MLAs might leave the party and it has kept all the MLA under surveillance, she added.

Probably, the state government has formed this Cabinet sub-committee for damage control, she asserted.

“The Chairman of this committee is the Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and three ministers have been made the members. Apart from political issues, this Cabinet sub-committee will also look into economic matters in the state and all administrative secretaries have been informed in this regard,” said Reena Kashyap.