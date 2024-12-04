Cong eyes turnaround in Meghalaya as Sangma’s return sparks speculation

The Congress party in Meghalaya, which has faced severe setbacks in recent years, is at a crossroads as discussions about the return of former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma gain momentum.

Sangma, who defected to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 11 legislators in 2021, had been a dominant figure in Meghalaya politics during his tenure with Congress.

However, the TMC’s lackluster performance in the 2023 state elections, where it secured only five seats despite contesting 56, has left Sangma politically sidelined.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Vincent Pala hinted at the potential rapprochement but acknowledged challenges stemming from personal and political differences that had previously caused the split.

With Pala’s leadership under scrutiny due to the party’s declining influence—now reduced to just one MLA—the possibility of welcoming back heavyweights like Sangma could be a strategic move to revive the party’s fortunes.

While Congress once held a commanding position in Meghalaya, the exodus of leaders and internal rifts have eroded its base.

The party now faces a crucial test in the upcoming Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) elections, where strong leadership could make or break its revival efforts.

Observers note that reconciling the differences between Pala and Sangma, alongside addressing organizational weaknesses, will be critical in this effort.

Whether Mukul Sangma returns to Congress or remains with the TMC, his political moves will likely influence the state’s political dynamics.

Congress’s ability to mend its fractured leadership and reconnect with voters will determine its prospects in Meghalaya’s rapidly evolving political landscape.