Cong demands action as Ashish Patel’s controversy reaches CM’s desk

The Congress party has demanded that Uttar Pradesh Minister Ashish Singh Patel be sacked if found guilty of corruption or that he leave the NDA if he is being unfairly targeted.

In light of these allegations, Minister Patel met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last night to present his side of the story.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s official residence, lasted for 30 minutes. According to sources, CM Yogi Adityanath gathered detailed information about the matter and assured appropriate action.

The Chief Minister also advised Ashish Patel to refrain from making any public statements about the issue in the future.

The controversy revolves around promotions to Head of Department positions in polytechnic institutions, which has sparked significant debate in recent days.

Two days ago, Apna Dal (S) President and Union Minister Anupriya Patel, along with Ashish Patel, strongly criticized SP MLA Pallavi Patel, who happens to be Anupriya’s younger sister.

Pallavi Patel has accused Ashish Patel of violating norms in his department, escalating tensions within the political and family dynamic.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai launched a scathing attack on the BJP government during a press conference on Saturday.

He accused the Yogi Adityanath administration of widespread corruption, stating, “Since the BJP came to power in UP, corruption has spread from top to bottom, causing immense suffering to the people.”

Rai further challenged the CM, saying, “If Minister Ashish Patel is corrupt, CM Yogi Adityanath should show courage and remove him from the cabinet.”

“If Patel is innocent and is being harassed by the government, he should resign immediately to protect his self-respect. Congress will welcome such a step.”

The Congress leader also alleged corruption in the “Jal Jeevan Mission,” claiming scams worth Rs 31,303 crore has occurred under the scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

He accused the BJP of tainting religious projects, including the Ram Temple, Kumbh Mela, and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, alleging favoritism toward Gujarati contractors and sidelining local workers.

The controversy continues to gain momentum, with both political and administrative repercussions expected in the coming days.