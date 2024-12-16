Cong announces month-long campaign against BJP-led governments in Rajasthan and Centre

The opposition Congress in Rajasthan on Monday announced a month-long campaign starting Wednesday to protest against the NDA-led Central Government and the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in the state.

The Congress finalised its plan of action during a meeting of senior leaders at the PCC headquarters earlier today, state president Govind Singh Dotasara stated in a press release.

Dotasara remarked: “The NDA Government at the Centre has refused to address the opposition’s demand to discuss issues related to the proceedings in a US court involving Gautam Adani.”

As a mark of protest against the government’s stance, the state Congress unit will organize a march from the Shaheed Memorial to the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, he said.

From Thursday onward, the party’s office bearers will launch a mass-contact initiative and mobilize public opinion against the Bhajan Lal government’s “failure to fulfill promises made in the party manifesto” and its lack of action on welfare and developmental commitments.

As part of the campaign, senior party leaders will hold press conferences at divisional headquarters on December 20 and 21, at district levels on December 22 and 23, and in all blocks on December 24 and 25.

On the eve of the party’s foundation day on December 27, all district units will organize functions to commemorate the occasion. The following day, the Congress will hold a grand celebration at the PCC headquarters.

Continuing with the campaign, state president Dotasara and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Tikaram Julie will tour the state from December 30. They will address district-level gatherings to highlight the “failures” of the BJP government.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Dotasara will chair a meeting of the state office bearers at the PCC headquarters to assign responsibilities for spearheading the campaign in various districts.