Cong accuses govt of using army to publicize schemes; seeks Prez’s intervention

The Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led central government after a report claimed that the ruling dispensation is making attempts to use the army to publicise its schemes, and urged President Droupadi Murmu to look into the matter.

“Indian Army is the army of the entire country. We are proud that our brave army never became a part of the internal politics of the country. After failure on all fronts during the past 9.5 years, the (Narendra) Modi government is now making a very poor attempt to get its political publicity from the army,” Congress general secretary in charge communications, Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

He also shared the media report which claimed that the army would publicise the state-run schemes.

Citing that this attempt to “politicize” the army is a very dangerous step, Ramesh said, “We request President Draupadi Murmu ji, the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, to intervene in this matter, and direct the government to immediately withdraw this wrong step.”

The grand old party has often accused the saffron party of using the name of the army for political gains.