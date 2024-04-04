Cong accuses BJP of using money to lure candidates in Arunachal polls

In poll bound Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress has accused BJP of luring their candidates with money to withdraw their nominations to secure victory.

It may be mentioned here that 10 BJP candidates in the 60-member assembly house were elected unopposed.

Levelling allegations, President Nabam Tuki of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee alleged that huge sums were paid to the congress candidates to withdraw their candidature. The Congress had fielded 34 candidates for the assembly elections, but only 19 are in the fray.

Advertisement

Tuki, who is also contesting as a Lok Sabha candidate from the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, along with the party’s state vice president Bosiram Siram, contesting from Arunachal East.

Tuki, a six-time MLA from Sagalee constituency in Papum Pare district, expressed confidence in Congress’s prospects, stating, “Regardless of BJP’s tactics, Congress will win in the majority of seats.”

He further disclosed that Congress is open to forming alliances with any party that upholds secularism, although he refrained from naming specific parties.

Tuki also speculated on the consequences of a national victory for the opposition INDIA bloc, suggesting an immediate change in the state government.