Concrete efforts are on to restore peace in Manipur: Army chief

The Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande, claimed on Monday that success has been achieved to a large extent in controlling the situation in Manipur, thanks to the continuous efforts of the Indian Army and the government.

Speaking on the occasion of the 76th Army Day, he said due to peace talks with local insurgent groups, there has been positive development in the North-East region.

“There have been important peace agreements and peace talks with local insurgent groups in the North-East in the last few years. As a result of which there has been positive development in this area. Government policies have played an important role in restoring peace. In Manipur, due to the activeness of the government and the efforts of the Indian Army, success is being achieved in controlling the situation. In this difficult environment of sensitivity, our soldiers have played an important role in reducing the damage by working with patience and talent,” he said.

“Concrete efforts are going on towards establishing peace in Manipur,” he added.

He further said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on the western borders is under control though there has been an increase in terrorist activities in some areas.

“Our priority is to strengthen the modern infrastructure with the cooperation of other agencies. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir on the western borders is under control. But in the last few months, an increase in terrorist activities has been seen in some areas. There is a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) but it is clear from the infiltration attempts that terrorism still exists across the border,” the Army chief said.

Gen Pande added that the Army is fully prepared and capable of dealing with any challenge and has taken many concrete steps to develop its capabilities on the northern borders. ”Currently, through the principles of emergency procurement, we have imported modern equipment, including weapons equipped with new technology. Special grants have been given towards developing critical infrastructure in border areas,” he added.

“In the past, the Indian Army has faced all security challenges with determination and commitment. I am proud that each of our soldiers has fulfilled his responsibility, be it the security of borders, deployment in difficult areas and challenging weather. Our army is fully prepared and capable to deal with any challenge. Our Army has foiled the infiltration attempts with full vigilance. As a result of continuous efforts by the security forces in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a significant reduction in violence,’’ he added.