Concept of Viksit Bharat a sacred mission: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that the concept of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is not just a goal but a sacred mission.

Asserting that this century belongs to ‘Bharat’, he called upon “every citizen, every institution, and every sector of our society” to contribute their utmost to this goal.

Addressing students and faculty of NMIMS in Mumbai, the vice-president underlined that as a consequence of a series of affirmative governance initiatives, there has been a sea change in the business ecosystem and India is now seen as a favourite destination of investments and opportunities.

He compared India’s political journey to a rocket’s ascent, emphasising resilience and progress despite occasional challenges. He noted that just as air pockets do not disturb a flight’s trajectory or destination, India’s political challenges have not hindered its rise.

Highlighting the nation’s significant progress, Mr Dhankhar emphasised the immense effort required a decade ago to launch this journey and remarked “Trust me, the next five years will see India’s rise like that of a rocket breaking beyond gravitational force.”

Highlighting the presence of nefarious forces with pernicious designs attempting to demean and taint the nation’s progress, he called on the youth to actively counter negative narratives aimed at tarnishing India’s institutions and growth trajectory.

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in J & K, the VP referred to a Parliamentary discussion in 1963 in which the then Prime Minister had stated that Article 370 would wear away over time, emphasising its temporary nature. Thanking the Parliamentarians for their decisive action in abrogating Article 370 in 2019, Mr Dhankhar mentioned that the outcomes might have been different had Dr. Ambedkar drafted Article 370 or Sardar Patel was in charge of the integration of J & K after the independence.

The Vice-President highlighted the illustrious history of India’s renowned educational institutions like Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikramshila, and Vallabhi. He emphasised that these ancient universities made India a knowledge powerhouse, significantly enhancing its diplomatic soft power and shaping trade directions. He also underlined the critical relevance of higher education in national development and empowerment, drawing from the legacy of these historic centers of learning.

Highlighting the transformative power of education, Mr Dhankhar described it as a driving force that empowers individuals, fosters innovation, and propels economic growth, contributing significantly to societal and national progress.

The VP also urged the youth to break free from conventional thinking and embrace the vast opportunities available to today.