Comply report on fire safety of all hospitals:Orissa HC

The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to file a detailed report through an affidavit on fire safety conditions in both the private and government-run healthcare institutes.

A Single Bench of Justice Dr. S.K Panigrahi passed the order yesterday while hearing a writ petition filed by a private health centre, which was shut down by the government on the alleged non compliance of norms.

“Considering the gravity of the issue and the alarming nature of the problem at hand, this court feels it expedient to direct the Director General, Fire Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Odisha to file a detailed affidavit regarding the Fire Safety conditions of the hospitals of the state i.e. both in Public Sector as well as in the Private Sector. The entire Fire Safety Audit Report of all the hospitals of the state shall be filed before this court within a period of four months from today (29 January)”, Justice Panigrahi ruled.

The court also directed the fire safety department to conduct a Fire Safety Audit of the Health Care Hospital in Kendrapara which faced closure on alleged violation of fire safety rules. If the hospital is found to be ordered with respect to the Fire Safety norms, it may be allowed to open. The Fire Safety Audit will be carried out within a period of ten days from today. While conducting the audit, the petitioner (Health Care Hospital) shall be given an opportunity to explain his position regarding the compliance of the fire safety norms, the court ordered.