Shortage of doctors hits healthcare system in PoGB

The region of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan is facing serious difficulties in accessing basic healthcare services due to a severe shortage of specialised doctors in various hospitals, Pamir Times reported.

According to a report by Pamir Times, many positions for doctors have been vacant for the past two years and have not been filled yet.

The report revealed that the situation is even more concerning in the District Hospital Khaplu, where two positions for gynecologists have been vacant for two years. Pamir Times reported that positions for child specialists, surgeons, and radiologists have also been vacant for several years, leaving patients without access to proper treatment.

Quoting the sources, the report further mentioned that the Health Department of Gilgit-Baltistan had sent a file to the Chief Secretary of PoGB for approval to fill these vacant positions, but it was returned with objections. This delay is directly impacting the patients in the area, who are being forced to travel to other cities for essential treatment.

According to the report, District Hospital Khaplu serves as the primary healthcare facility for the District Ghanche, but it is now unable to fulfill its responsibilities effectively due to the shortage of specialised doctors. There is significant concern among the public and social circles regarding this situation. The people of Baltistan, especially those in Ghanche, have urged the government to immediately fill these vacancies to address the shortage of doctors. They have appealed to the Chief Secretary of PoGB and other senior officials to prioritise resolving this critical issue in order to improve the healthcare system in the region.

In the report, Pamir Times cautioned that if immediate measures are not implemented, the health crisis could worsen, exacerbating the challenges faced by the public. Several media reports in the past have revealed that The health infrastructure in PoGB is facing significant deterioration, marked by a shortage of medical facilities, equipment, and trained professionals. Remote areas suffer from limited access to quality healthcare, with many residents forced to travel long distances for basic services. Hospitals and clinics are underfunded, leading to overcrowded conditions and poor patient care.