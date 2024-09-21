Complaint against Jagan over adulterated laddu

A police complaint has been filed against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TTD chairman, board members and officials over the adulteration of the ghee with animal fat in the famed Tirupati laddus at Saidabad police station of Hyderabad by a right-wing advocate.

Meanwhile, as the controversy rages on the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam has sought to assure devotees that the quality of laddus.

K Karuna Sagar, an advocate with Telangana High Court, wrote in his complaint that the low quality ghee mixed with animal fat defiles and insults the sanctity of the sacred Tirumala temple.

“This decision undermines the 300 year old tradition of offering laddu prasadam to Sri Venkateshwara Swamy, deeply hurting the religious sentiments of devotees of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in particular and Hindus at large, especially those who refrain from consuming non vegetarian food.”

He further wrote: “Therefore, I kindly request your office to investigate this matter and take appropriate action against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former chief minister of AP state, TTD chairman, board members and officials for undermining the sanctity of the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple and for hurting the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus under Sections 298 and 299 of IPC.”

Meanwhile, TTD’s executive officer J Syamala Rao assured that the “sanctity of Srivari laddu prasadam has been restored.” He said, “We will ensure the sanctity of laddu prasadams using pure cow ghee.”

He added that the lack of in-house lab for ghee testing allowed suppliers to take advantage of the situation. He said the National Dairy Development Board has offered to donate ghee adulteration testing equipment worth Rs 75 lakh. It would be operational by December-January.

But in the meantime TTD has temporarily suspended the use of cow based products in Srivari Prasadams. It has also temporarily halted the supplies for anna prasadams in order to check their quality.

The film fraternity has also jumped in after Prakash Raj slammed deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan for suggesting constitution of ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level. Prakash Raj urged him to investigate and find out culprits instead of blowing it up nationally. Actor Vishnu Manchu defended Pawan Kalyan slamming Raj and asked him to “reflect on where the real communal colour is being added.”