AAP lodges complaint with EC of ECC violation against Bidhuri

The election agent of senior Chief Minister Atishi, the AAP candidate from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, registered a complaint with the Election Commission against rival BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri for

violation of the Election Code of Conduct (ECC).

The complaint against the BJP candidate is that he set up his election office within 80 meters of a polling booth in Govindpuri, which isagainst the permissible limit under the ECC.

As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines, election offices cannot be established within 200 meters of a designated polling booth.

The election agent, Vijay Kumar, lodged the formal complaint with the Returning Officer for Assembly Constituency 51 – Kalkaji.

According to the complaint, Ramesh Bidhuri has opened an election office at Banaras House, 1/42, DDA Local Shopping Complex, Govindpuri, in close proximity to the MCD Co-ed School, Giri Nagar, which serves

as a polling booth.

The complaint read: “This is a blatant contravention of the guidelines established by the Election Commission of India. As per the Model Code of Conduct, no election oﬃce should be set up within the prohibited

distance of 200 meters from the polling stations to ensure a fair and unbiased environment for voters.”

“This act could potentially influence the voters, creating an unfair advantage and undermining the integrity of the electoral process. It is imperative that immediate action is taken to rectify this situation, ensuring that the election is conducted in a fair and transparent manner,” it added.

The AAP requested the poll panel to take deterrent actions, including investigation into the matter, immediate closure of the election office, appropriate action against the individuals responsible for the violation, and strict enforcement of the ECC.

The AAP said it provided photographic and video evidence to substantiate the complaint and urged the Returning Officer to address the issue urgently to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.