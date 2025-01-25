Cong files complaint with EC over AAP’s poster naming Rahul in ‘dishonest’ list

The Congress on Saturday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for sharing a poster on social media naming Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, party’s national Treasurer Ajay Maken and its New Delhi Assembly candidate Sandeep Dikshit in “dishonest” list, calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A delegation of the Delhi Congress’ Legal and Human Rights Department, led by advocate Sunil Kumar, submitted the complaint to the poll panel.

In its complaint, the Congress wrote, “This is to bring to your kind notice that today AAP on its authorised X handle has posted a defamatory picture against various senior Congress leaders– Rahul Gandhi, Ajay Maken and Sandip Dikshit.”

“The post itself is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct as well as against the provisions of Representation of Peoples Act 1951. Arvind Kejriwal has been projected as an honest man, while Gandhi, Maken and Sandip Dikshit as dishonest persons. The said post is a malicious attempt for political gains,” it said.

The Congress further said the post is baseless and attempts to malign the reputation of its leaders.

“The AAP party has been spreading these type of malicious campaign, whose leaders have been landed in jail on corruption charges. Hence, it is most respectfully submitted to take appropriate actions to put restraint to such a campaign by AAP and orders may be passed to remove the concerned post from their social media handles,” it said.

Earlier, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav slammed former Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal ,stating that “he should hold a mirror on himself to get his real, corrupt picture”.

“It is ironic that Kejriwal, who was repeatedly denied bail by the Supreme Court before he was released on bail with stringent conditions which forced him to quit as Chief Minister, is calling the top Congress leaders ‘dishonest’ though only Rahul Gandhi had stood up to the Central probe agencies, which tried to harass him in many ways, and against the divisive politics of the Modi government,” he said.

Yadav asserted that Kejriwal has been thoroughly exposed before the people of Delhi and the country and he cannot erase the stink and stains of corruption on him by using derogatory language against the top Congress leadership.