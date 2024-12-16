Communal riots have dropped from 97-99% in UP since 2017: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state has witnessed a remarkable decline of 97 to 99 per cent in communal riots since 2017.

He was speaking while addressing the Winter session of the assembly.

Challenging the opposition with NCRB data, he said, “Since 2017, there have been no riots in Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure from 2012 to 2017, the state saw 815 communal riots, resulting in 192 deaths. Between 2007 and 2011, there were 616 communal incidents, claiming 121 lives.”

Further criticizing the opposition, CM Yogi said, “How long will you mislead the public by concealing facts? A survey was being conducted in Sambhal as per the orders of the Honorable Court. Saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is not a communal act. Ram is present in everything we do. If chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ offends anyone, it is their intent that should be questioned.”

Referring to the Kundarki by-election, Yogi added, “Calling the victory in Kundarki a ‘loot of votes’ is an insult to the elected member. The SP candidate even lost his deposit there. Today is the era of digital media. The Pathan and Sheikh communities in the area acknowledge that their ancestors were Hindus. Your ancestors were Hindus too. What we are witnessing is a clash between local and foreign Muslims over the fight for supremacy.”

Continuing his attack on the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister asserted that their attempts to conceal the truth will fail. “No one can hide the sun, the moon, or the truth for long. The truth will eventually come out,” he declared.

Responding to the statement of the Leader of the Opposition, the Chief Minister said, “‘Babarnama’ itself mentions that the structure was built by demolishing Harihar temple. The Puranas also state that the tenth incarnation of Shri Hari Vishnu will take place in Sambhal.”

He further noted that the district administration, under court instructions, conducted the survey in Sambhal peacefully, led by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police.

“The survey was conducted on November 19, 21, and 24 without any disruption during the first two days. However, the atmosphere deteriorated after inflammatory speeches delivered before and during Friday prayers on November 23. The situation that unfolded thereafter is known to everyone,” the Chief Minister remarked.

He assured the House, “Our government has already announced that we will pass an act to ensure action within the framework of the law. Once the report is presented in the House, the truth will come to light.”

Highlighting the history of unrest in Sambhal, the Chief Minister stated that communal disturbances have plagued the region since 1947. “In 1947, one person lost their life, and six died in 1948. Riots occurred in 1958 and 1962, with five fatalities reported in 1976. In 1978, 184 Hindus were burned alive, leading to curfews that lasted for several months.”

Further riots took place in 1980-1982, resulting in one death, four deaths in 1986, five in 1990-1992, and two in 1996. This pattern of unrest has continued unabated,” he stated, emphasizing the persistent issues in the region.

The Chief Minister stated that since 1947, 209 Hindus have been killed in Sambhal, yet not a single word has been spoken in support of the innocent victims. “Those shedding crocodile tears have kept mum over the innocent Hindus who lost their lives,” he remarked.

Referring to the riots of 1978, he highlighted the brutal hacking to death of a businessman who had lent money to people. “During the riots, Hindus sought refuge in his house, but it was surrounded. He was told, ‘You will ask for money with these hands,’ before his hands were severed, followed by his legs and throat. And yet, these individuals have the temerity to speak of harmony.”

The Chief Minister further added that the Bajrang Bali temple, which is now being constructed, had been kept closed since 1978 due to the opposition of these very people. “Who closed 22 wells? Who created a tense atmosphere in Sambhal? These same people. They must have pelted stones, disturbed the peace, and spoiled the atmosphere. Not even one of them will be spared,” he asserted firmly.

He emphasized that the successes in Kundarki, Katehari, Khair, Majhwa, Ghaziabad, Meerapur, and Phulpur assembly bypolls represent victories for the Indian Constitution, as they have upheld accountability for all.

Continuing his attack on the opposition, CM Yogi pointed out that a no-confidence motion was moved also against the Vice President of India, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, merely because he urged parties to cooperate for the smooth functioning of the House. “Such actions expose a deep-rooted resentment towards the rise of a farmer’s son to such a prominent position,” he stated.

He added: “During the elections, the Election Commission was also discredited. The opposition attempts to intimidate constitutional institutions into accepting their views. This approach is detrimental to the health of our democracy. It is imperative to uphold respect for constitutional institutions and focus on strengthening them.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that government and administrative actions should always be supported in the interest of justice, society, national security, and the future.

About the incidents in Bahraich and Sambhal, he assured that the administration is taking fair and just actions. He said, “A judicial commission has been set up to investigate the Sambhal incident, with members continuously visiting the area, collecting statements, and working to uncover the truth.”

However, he warned that unlawful actions, such as stone-throwing and illegal use of firearms, will not bring peace to the region.