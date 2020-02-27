As death toll continues to rise in the communal riots that took place in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday stated that it is the miscreants from outside Delhi who are engaged in rioting and added that it seems necessary that the Army should be called in to restore normalcy in the national capital. “Delhi’s people are peace-loving, everyone wants peace, nobody wants riots. We strive to make a better Delhi for our children. The common people of Delhi are not involved in the riots. People from outside Delhi, political elements, and miscreants are responsible for the rioting. It seems necessary that the Army should be called in to restore normalcy in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in the assembly.

“Everyone has suffered losses in the riots. Over 20 have been killed. Both Hindus and Muslims have died in the riots. Police were also killed. I have a list of those injured in the violence. Hindus and Muslims have both been injured, both are suffering,” he said.

“Delhi now has two options: Either people can come together and help make the situation better or they can hit and kill one another. Modern Delhi cannot be built on a pile of dead bodies. Enough is enough. Politics of hate, of riots, of burning homes won’t be tolerated,” he added.

हिंसा में शहीद हुए हेड कॉन्स्टेबल रतन लाल जी के परिवार को केजरीवाल सरकार 1 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि देगी।

रतन लाल जी के परिवार की पूरी जिम्मेदारी दिल्ली सरकार उठाएगी। परिवार के एक व्यक्ति को सरकारी नौकरी दी जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/ZOm9NyfU7o

— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 26, 2020