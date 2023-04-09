Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to visit France, Italy

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal will pay an official visit to France and Italy from 11-13 April. He will be accompanied by a delegation of top Indian CEOs.

Piyush Goyal will co-chair the India-France Business Summit on Tuesday with French Minister Olivier Becht. The summit, commemorating 25 years of India-France friendship, will focus on themes including building a green future, emerging technologies, defence cooperation and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific regions.

Goyal is also scheduled to meet with French business leaders across various sectors and will attend a CEOs roundtable. He will also participate in an event that will showcase India’s cultural heritage and soft power and is expected to witness participation of over 600 dignitaries from the French government, the Indian Business Diaspora in France, and members of the French business community. The minister will also be interacting with members of the Indian community in Paris.

The minister will then travel to Rome where he will meet Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation followed by a networking dinner with dignitaries from the government and industry.

He is scheduled to meet top Italian CEOs for bilateral meetings followed by a CEOs Interactive Business Session, where 35 CEOs are likely to participate. This would be followed by a meeting with Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, who would also interact with Indian CEOs.

The visit is expected to impart further momentum to bilateral relations with India’s key business partners in the European region.