Commanders of RR discuss counter-insurgency strategies in Jammu and Kashmir

Commanders of the counter-insurgency force, Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Wednesday deliberated upon the preparedness to pre-empt and respond to dynamic operational contingencies both in sub-conventional and operational domains.

Northern Army Commander Lt General Suchindra Kumar presided over the 13th Rashtriya Rifles Biennial Conference that was held at Udhampur. Major General Anupam Bhagi, Additional Director General, Rashtriya Rifles, General Officers Commanding Counter Insurgency Forces, Rashtriya Rifles Formation, Battalion Commanders and senior officers from Army Headquarters and Northern Command, were present in the conference.

Army Commander lauded the stellar performance of Rashtriya Rifles in restoring peace and stability in Jammu & Kashmir over the past decades and extolled their contribution to inclusive development and nation building.

He emphasised on the need for Rashtriya Rifles to continue re-orienting, restructuring and re-configuring as an ‘agile, lean and mean, technology-enabled Force’ to deal with prevalent operational challenges and those likely to manifest in future; efficiently and effectively.

He exhorted all Rashtriya Rifles Commanders and troops to continue to operate ‘for the people and with the people’ as a counter-terrorism force which is well-embedded in the geography and demography of Jammu & Kashmir. ”As emissaries of the Indian Army in grass-root contact with the populace, the Rashtriya Rifles are well poised to contribute towards both community and nation building and this larger aim must define all our lines of effort,” the Lt Gen said.

Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar congratulated all ranks of Rashtriya Rifles for their steadfast commitment and sacrifice towards successfully prosecuting the counter-terrorism effort in Jammu & Kashmir.