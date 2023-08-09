College students use cow urine to ‘purify’ campus after Prakash Raj event

MV College students in Shivamogga, Karnataka, resorted to an act of sprinkling gau mutra (cow urine) around their campus in an attempt to “purify” the surroundings. Their action followed a recent visit by actor Prakash Raj, who appeared at the college for an event on Tuesday. The Prakash Raj event was much publicized on social media before the visit.

The core grievance of the protestors revolved around their contention that the event organizers had overlooked the student body in their planning. To ensure order during the event, local law enforcement was called upon, and barricades were erected outside the college to prevent demonstrators from gaining entry. Unfortunately, these precautionary measures triggered a clash between the police and the protesting students.

Prakash Raj is no stranger to such contentious circumstances. In a previous incident dating back to January 2018, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha had taken similar steps to “purify” the Raghvendra Muth auditorium in Sirsi Town, Karnataka, after his participation in an event titled “Our Constitution, Our Pride,” where he was a featured speaker.

In the recent scenario, Prakash Raj had been invited to engage in a dialogue centered around theater, cinema, and society at a private function within the college campus. However, the news of this invitation reached the student populace, triggering a spontaneous protest against the event.

According to the Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, the protestors were a mix of both college students and external individuals. As of now, the identities of these external participants remain unverified.

Prakash Raj, a distinguished figure in Tamil cinema, has expanded his presence to Hindi and Telugu films. His remarkable performance in the movie “Kanchivaram” earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2009.

The actor has always been vocal on his social media handles on social and political issues.