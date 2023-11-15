Collapsed Yamunotri tunnel rescue operation suffers blow with fresh crumble reported

Rescue operation for 40 construction workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel on Yamunotri Highway 94 in Uttarakhand suffered a blow on Tuesday as the tunnel reported a fresh crumble within two days of the first tragedy on Sunday.

Officials remained tight lipped on the new tunnel collapse but they admitted off-the-record that it happened late evening on Tuesday. An official present on the ground informed that new tunnel collapse took place close to the staging area, a launch pad created for stationing horizontal auger machine to drill an escape passage through 60 meters fallen debris.

According to this official fresh round of tunnel collapse has dealt a blow the efforts to create an escape passage for safe rescue of the trapped workers. Machines were fully staged and tested to start drilling escape passge with MS steel pipes brought from Haridwar. “Now it will be delayed for the debris has to be removed a first before restaging the machines. Things will be more clear after experts and officials examine the site here” said the official not willing to be named.

It’s significant that stage to drill 900 mm diameter escape passge was all set on Tuesday evening but the fresh round of tragedy dashed the hopes for early rescue of 40 stranded construction workers trapped inside the tunnel.

Workers are trapped in the collapsed tunnel since 5.30 am on November 12 when the incident occurred. So far efforts made by the four rescue teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have remained a non starter.