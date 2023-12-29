Cold wave at isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi from Jan 5-11: IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Friday said the cold wave situation will remain in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan from January 5 to 11.

It said there is a high probability of cold wave in the above-mentioned places, while moderate probability over Uttar Pradesh and rest of the parts of north- Rajasthan.

However, the IMD has said that during the first week of the outlook, that is between December 29 to January 4, there is no significant cold wave likely over any parts of the country.

Advertisement

As per IMD, cold wave is a situation when the departure of temperature is recorded five points below the season’s average.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, ‘cold day’ situation is likely on December 29, 30 and 31.

On Friday, the national capital recorded minimum and maximum temperatures at 10.7 and 19.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For Saturday, the IMD has forecast ‘dense’ fog with minimum and maximum temperatures to hover around 10 and 19 degrees Celsius for the national capital.

The maximum temperature recorded here was a notch below than the season’s average, the IMD said.

Fog continued to make its presence felt during the early morning hours causing a drop in the visibility levels across the city and the NCR region.

With no respite for the residents, Delhi’s average air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category with an index value of 382, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).