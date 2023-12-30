Cold, fog continue to affect lives in northern States

Dense fog and biting cold hit several places across the northern states on Saturday, while people continued their bout with the winter chills.

According to the IMD, there was moderate fog in Delhi during the morning hours, while the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius here.

Weatherman has forecast cold day conditions to persist in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

However, minimum temperatures ranged between 7-10 degrees Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and northern region of Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has forecast that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to remain across North India for the next two-three days, and the national capital is also likely to witness moderate to dense fog on Sunday.

Meanwhile, fog conditions have heavily hit the transport services lately, impacting flights, trains and highway traffic during the early hours.

Several trains arrived late in Delhi due to the fog position.

Apart from the harsh weather, Delhi residents are continuously being battered by the toxic air quality without any respite from the same for over a week.

It was on December 22, when the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had re- invoked the Graded Response Action Plan’s (GRAP) stage- III in wake of a spike in the air pollution levels, measuring above 400 in the national capital.

Delhi’s Average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday was measured at 400, resting at the upper- edge of the ‘very poor’ category.

AQI at or above 401 is counted in the ‘severe’ category of the air quality.