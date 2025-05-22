COCOMI’s 48-hour bandh over ‘Manipur’ name row brings Imphal Valley to halt

A 48-hour state-wide bandh called by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a key civil society group representing Meitei interests, has paralyzed daily life across the Imphal Valley, with widespread shutdowns affecting commercial and public life in five districts.

The bandh, which began at midnight on Wednesday, was triggered by an incident during preparations for the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul, where it was alleged that security personnel forced the removal of the word “Manipur” from a state government bus.

The bus, operated by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), was carrying journalists to cover the festival and was reportedly stopped at Gwaltabi checkpoint, where the name was obscured.

The incident has reignited anxieties among Meitei groups over what they perceive as attempts to undermine Manipur’s territorial and cultural integrity—a deeply sensitive issue amid ongoing ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities.

COCOMI, which has been vocal about safeguarding Manipur’s unity, termed the act “anti-Manipur” and demanded accountability.

Its convenor, Khuraijam Athouba, said, “Removing the state’s name is an affront to Manipur’s identity and history. The public deserves to know who authorized this act.”

The bandh led to the closure of all shops, businesses, educational institutions, and government and private offices across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. Public transport was off the roads, leaving major routes deserted.

Protesters set up road blockades by burning tyres and enforced shutdowns in neighbourhoods like Wangkhei, Khurai, Kongba, Kwakeithel, and Naoremthong.

In anticipation of unrest, the government ramped up security, especially around Raj Bhavan and other sensitive zones, deploying central forces to prevent escalation.

In response to public outrage, the state government has announced a formal inquiry. A two-member panel, comprising Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar and Secretary Th. Kirankumar Singh, has been assigned to investigate the Gwaltabi incident. The committee is expected to submit its report within 15 days, along with recommendations to avoid similar controversies in the future.

COCOMI has further demanded a public apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and sought the resignation of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, accusing them of failing to uphold Manipur’s dignity.

The protests unfold against the backdrop of the resumption of the Shirui Lily Festival, which is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023.

The festival, meant to celebrate the rare Shirui lily native to Ukhrul district, had previously served as a platform for ethnic harmony.

However, with President’s Rule imposed in February 2025 following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, tensions remain high.